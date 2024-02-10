National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology to organize Digital India Future Skills Summit 2024

Guwahati: The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) will be organising the Digital India Future Skills Summit 2024 in association with MeitY, Government of India, on February 15, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. onwards at the B.K.B. Auditorium, Gauhati University.

The event aims to bring together thought leaders on the crucial role of digital skills in shaping India's future. Further, the second International Conference on Digital Technologies (NICEDT 2024) will also be held on February 16 and 17 at Gauhati University to provide a platform for the exchange of cutting-edge research and innovations in the fields of Information Electronics and Communication Technology (IECT) and related areas.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, was set up to carry out human resource development and related activities in the area of information and communications technology (IECT).

Interested participants, including students, professionals, and entrepreneurs, have been welcomed to attend the inaugural session of the Digital India Future Skills Summit on February 15, 2024

