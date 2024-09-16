Guwahati: Infrastructure woes mar smart city dream

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Despite being touted as a smart city, Guwahati grapples with numerous infrastructure issues, including lack of city lights, potholes, hillocks, and improper drainage systems. The Public Works Department (PWD) is blamed for the lack of maintenance.

A PWD official revealed, "PWD contractors lay construction materials to repair roads, but with monsoon ending, many roads like Ajanta Path, MLA Hostel roads, and drains in Rukmini Gaon area remain unrepaired."

The official added, "We can't easily enter the MLA Hostel to clean drains properly."

The officer said, "New street lights were installed, but we don't know how long they'll work properly."

A GMC Ward Councilor stated, "We receive limited funds to repair small by-lanes, but highways and main roads are PWD's responsibility."

A PWD official said, "We're working to repair roads, but we receive limited funds. Before Durga Puja, we have a scheme to repair roads, but funds are limited."

Many residents face difficulties accessing potable water, relying on community wells or temples with their own water pumps. The consumption rate increases significantly during summer, leading to severe water crises. Inner lanes in Nizarapar, Shankarazan Path, Milijuli Path, and others are in a dilapidated condition, making navigation challenging for residents.

The presence of hillocks in some areas has created obstacles for development works. A PWD official said, "We're making efforts to construct roads, while few have been completed, and few repairing works have been halted due to rain."

Residents of Ward No. 57, including areas like Noonmati refinery, Salbari, and others, face poor living conditions for over 40 years, with issues like bad roads, inadequate drainage, irregular garbage collection, and lack of drinking water.

A resident shared his experience of spending over Rs. 2 lakh with neighbours to construct a drain, which has become a dumping ground for household waste. He said, "It's difficult to convince them, but we have no option. We frequently pick up their thrown garbage and burn it. If road construction happens early, we can get rid of this problem."

