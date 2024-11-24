Guwahati: International Writers’ Meet Held at Dispur College

GUWAHATI: Dispur College, in association with Byatikram Masdo, organized the Byatikram International Writers’ Meet, 2024, in its Pratima Barua Pandey auditorium on Saturday. The meet, arranged under the leadership of Principal Dr. Navajyoti Borah and the aegis of the IQAC, was coordinated by the Department of English, Dispur College, with departmental head Dr. Sanjib Sarma serving as the convenor.

Dr. Sunita Agarwalla, Vice Principal, Dispur College, in her inaugural address, welcomed the international delegates—Tendo Taijinfrom Japan; Alexandra Nicod from Switzerland, Miodrag Jaksic from Serbia; Hussein Habaschfrom Germany; Zefri Ariff from Brunei Darussalam; Kieu Bich Hau from Vietnam; Cao Thi Hong from Vietnam; Jorge Contreras Herrera from Mexico; Jorge Antonio García Pérez from Mexico; Ahmad Al Shahawyfrom Egypt; Dr Sara Hamid Hawass from Egypt; Dr Reshma Ramesh from India; Aminur Rahman from Bangladesh; Ashok Chakraborty from India—and stressed that this confluence of writers and poets from across the globe would promote world literature to new heights, transgressing barriers of geography, religion and culture.

The meet was a poetic extravaganza with the foreign delegates as well as students and faculty members from the college reciting their self-composed poems. During the event, an anthology of creative writings, Visions and Verses: A Fusion of Imagination, Fiction, and Poetry by Rupjit Kalita, was also released. The international meet ended with a vote of thanks by Dhruvajit Gogoi, assistant professor, Dept. of Economics, and the singing of the national anthem, stated a press release.

