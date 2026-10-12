Fancy Bazar Buzzes with Shoppers as People Throng Markets Ahead of Durga Puja

The festive spirit of Durga Puja has officially gripped Guwahati, with massive crowds thronging the narrow lanes of Fancy Bazar—the city's premier commercial hub. Footpaths and retail stores alike are seeing heavy foot traffic as residents from across the city make their final festive purchases.

Known affectionately as the “Chandni Chowk of the Northeast,” Fancy Bazar is buzzing with consumers looking for budget-friendly traditional wear, mekhela chadors, footwear, and home decor.

Stalls selling artificial jewellery, puja items, and decorative lights are drawing substantial interest. “There is a different charm of coming to Fancy Bazar for shopping; nothing can beat that,” shared a local shopper, highlighting the irreplaceable experience of physical bargaining despite the rise of e-commerce.

However, the festive rush brings mixed emotions for local traders. While footfalls have noticeably surged over the past few days, several brick-and-mortar merchant associations note that actual purchasing capacity has shifted, with online shopping festivals and modern malls cutting into traditional retail profit margins.

Nonetheless, street vendors and wholesale retailers remain optimistic that the buying momentum will hit its peak as the primary days of the festival approach.