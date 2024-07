Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Jal Board has announced that water supply will be interrupted on 7.7.24 in all DMAs under the Leechubagan reservoir for necessary upgrades during this period. The water supply is expected to be tentatively resumed on 8.7.24 after the completion of the work.

