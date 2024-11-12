Guwahati Jal Board faces people’s ire over safety violations and infrastructure failures

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) is facing mounting criticism from residents across the city due to widespread safety concerns and repeated malfunctions in its water infrastructure projects. Large sections of the city have been turned into perpetual construction zones, leaving residents frustrated with the unending excavation work, dust, noise, and damaged roads.

“We’ve been living in this mess for over a year now, and every time they finish a section, it feels like they’re back to dig it up again,” said a resident from Dispur. The persistent disruptions have become a source of distress for neighbourhoods, with residents expressing dismay over the lack of progress.

Despite rising complaints, GJB officials have downplayed concerns, stating that the ongoing project is still in its testing phase. “It’s actually good that these problems are coming to light now,” said a GJB official. “This way, we can address them before the project is complete.”

However, allegations from within the project suggest that cost-cutting measures are compromising safety. An anonymous source revealed that contractors are disregarding essential safety protocol, leading to subpar installations. “We’re seeing flaws because safety protocols are not being followed, and the result is shoddy workmanship that doesn’t hold up over time.”

GJB officials have denied accusations of negligence, insisting that strict measures are in place to enforce compliance among contractors. “We direct contractors to follow all safety regulations, and site inspections are conducted regularly,” said a GJB representative, adding, “If work is being done at multiple locations simultaneously, there may be occasional lapses, but we strive to ensure compliance.”

As public scrutiny intensifies, the Guwahati Jal Board faces increasing pressure to address safety concerns, improve project oversight, and regain the trust of the city’s residents. The department’s ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial in completing its water infrastructure project without further delays or incidents.

