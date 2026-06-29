Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) warns against illegal water pumping from service pipelines

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board (GMDW&SB), also known as the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB), has issued a public notice warning residents against the illegal practice of drawing water directly from House Service Connection (HSC) pipelines using unauthorised pumps.

According to the Board, it has come to its notice that certain households are installing unauthorised pumping devices to draw water directly from HSC pipelines. Officials stated that such practices are unlawful and adversely affect the overall water distribution system by reducing water pressure and disrupting the supply to other consumers in the locality.

The Board emphasised that illegal pumping compromises the equitable distribution of drinking water, leaving many households with an inadequate or irregular water supply. It reiterated that every consumer is entitled to a fair share of water and urged residents to refrain from engaging in activities that interfere with the normal functioning of the distribution network.

Appealing for public cooperation, the Guwahati Jal Board urged residents to ensure the responsible use of the water supply system and help maintain uninterrupted and equitable distribution across all areas. The Board also encouraged residents to report any instances of illegal pumping so that prompt action can be taken against violators.

Officials stressed that collective public cooperation is essential to safeguard the city’s drinking water infrastructure and ensure that every household receives a reliable water supply. The Board expressed confidence that, with the support of residents, such unlawful practices can be curbed, helping maintain fairness and efficiency in the distribution of drinking water throughout Guwahati.

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