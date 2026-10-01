Guwahati: Kamakhya Nagar Durga Puja to feature Jagannath temple-inspired pandal

GUWAHATI: When the earth is drenched and weary under the ceaseless showers of the monsoon, the arrival of Sharad-the queen of seasons-fills every heart with a unique sense of joy and renewed spirit. And autumn means the fragrance of shiuli flowers in the air, wisps of clouds floating across the blue sky, and white kash flowers swaying amidst the lush greenery. Everything around seems to be dressed for a grand celebration, heralding the arrival of the mother: "Maa is coming."

And to welcome Her arrival, the Kamakhya Nagar Durga Puja Committee, situated at AdabariTiniali in Guwahati, is all set. On 26 July, the Puja Committee formally commenced its 32nd year of Durga Puja celebrations with a grand Khuti Puja ceremony.

The president of the Puja Committee, Ashish Sarkar, informed that this year the Puja pandal is being constructed in the architectural style of the famous Jagannath Temple of Puri, which has already become a major attraction for the people of the city. He further stated that as this year features two Saptamis, the scale of the celebrations will be even grander. The estimated budget for this year's Puja is approximately Rs. 26 lakhs. Despite such a large-scale celebration, the Puja Committee has not forgotten its social responsibilities. Keeping in mind the devastating flood situation in Assam, the Committee has already extended financial assistance to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and plans are also underway to undertake several other welfare and service-oriented initiatives.

Over the years, the Durga Puja of Kamakhya Nagar has carved out a special place in this region. The Puja premises remain vibrant and crowded until late at night for three to four days, with devotees and visitors arriving from far and wide. Subhash Nath, the Treasurer of the Puja Committee, stated that this year too, no effort will be spared to make the Kamakhya Nagar Puja even more popular, memorable and widely appreciated.

Nilanjan Deb and Ritushree Paul, who are entrusted with the responsibility of publicity, informed that on the dawn of Mahalaya, a grand Prabhat Pheri will be organised to welcome the mother and mark the beginning of Devipaksha. On the auspicious occasion of Panchami, partfrom two distinguished guests, the Maharaj from the Ramkrishna Mission, Guwahati will respectively inaugurate the Puja pandal and unveil the idol of the Goddess. A graceful and captivating cultural procession will also be organised on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. They further stated that as the Kamakhya Nagar Puja is now regarded as one of the prominent Durga Pujas of Guwahati, representatives of various print and electronic media visit the Puja premises almost every day during the celebrations.

Arindam Nandi Mojumdar, Convenor of the Souvenir Committee, informed that this year too, in keeping with the spirit of the Puja, the 22nd edition of the souvenir, "Abhigyan," will be released with great fanfare on the evening of the first Saptami. Apart from contributions from the residents of Kamakhya Nagar, Souvenir Committee is also collecting write-ups, poems and other literary works from renowned writers and poets across the region to enrich and grace the Souvenir, "Abhigyan."He further informed that Mahabhog will be arranged for all residents of Kamakhya Nagar on all four days-first Saptami, second Saptami, Ashtami and Navami.

The three Cultural Secretaries, Champak Nag, Subir Nandi and Subhash Pal, informed that the cultural programmes will also have several special attractions. Along with dance, dance-dramas and recitations by local and invited guest artistes, the evening of Ashtami will feature a special Open Quiz Competition, conducted by renowned quizmaster Shri Abhra Das. Every year, people from far and wide gather to enjoy this popular event. Besides this, competitions such as Drawing, Arati, Musical Chairs, Shankha Dhwani, Ululation and Fancy-Dress competition will be organised every day.

The General Secretaries, Sanjoy Sengupta and Sanjay Das, informed that the creative forces behind this year's Kamakhya Nagar Puja are Nirmal Pal, the renowned clay artist from Bishnupur, for the idol; Biplab Singha, the reputed artist from Pandu, for the pandal decoration; Jagannath Das, the popular lighting artist from Lalganesh, who will mesmerise visitors with the famed Chandan Nagar, West Bengal-style illumination; and Bishal Das, an emerging sound specialist from Birubari, who will be responsible for the sound arrangements. The biggest attraction this year will be the traditional Dhak troupe arriving from Bolpur, West Bengal, whose rhythmic beats will reverberate throughout the Puja premises.

All in all, this year's Kamakhya Nagar Durga Puja is set to take the celebrations to an entirely new level. Anticipating a large gathering of visitors, the Puja Committee has made all necessary arrangements. The organisers have also stated that special emphasis has been placed on the safety and security of the devotees and visitors.

Finally, on behalf of the Kamakhya Nagar Durga Puja Committee, a warm invitation is extended to all the people of Guwahati and Assam to join the celebrations. May this year's Puja be a joyous and memorable one for everyone and may this grand festival of togetherness be enriched by the presence and footsteps of countless visitors.

"Where faith meets festivity, where devotion fills every heart - Maa Durga arrives to bless us with strength, peace and prosperity," stated a press release.

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