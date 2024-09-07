Guwahati: Kamakhya Nagar Gears Up for 30th Sarbojanin Durgapuja with Eco-Friendly Pandal, Cultural Festivities, and Community Engagement

GUWAHATI: Kamakhya Nagar, which is located on the busy A.T. Road of Guwahati city, is again going to celebrate the “Sarbojanin Durgapuja” in a befitting manner this year like earlier occasions. People of this vibrant locality are ready to celebrate the triumph of good over evil with yearly festivity, great enthusiasm, and wholehearted participation. The celebration of the Durga Puja in the Kamakhya Nagar area of the city may not be very old in comparison to some other puja celebrations of the city, but it has been able to create a niche in the eyes and minds of people due to its effort to amalgamate modernity with thorough observance of puja rituals every year in an environment-friendly way.

This year, Kamakhya Nagar is going to celebrate its 30th Durgotsav. The residents of Kamakhya Nagar have formed a new Puja Committee for the year 2024 in the annual general meeting that was held on July 7. Asish Sarkar as president, Sanjay Sengupta and Sanjay Das as secretary, and Rittik Deka as treasurer were selected unanimously for Durga Puja Committee 2024, apart from other sub-committee members.

The budget for this year’s Durga Puja will be kept within Rs. 25 lakh in view of the cost escalation of various items and ingredients. This year’s main attraction will be the nicely crafted eco-friendly pandal. The theme of the pandal is bamboo works engraved with various sculptures, and it will be constructed by one of the reputed decorators of Guwahati area, M/S. Rajdeep Decorators, Pandu. The Durga Idol will be made by one of the renowned pottery artists of Guwahati, Nirmal Paul of Bishnupur. All lighting during Dura Puja will be done by M/S. Maa Probha Electricals with pixel. The puja will be inaugurated by the Maharaj of Ramkrishna Mission, Birubari, Guwahati, on the day of Panchami (October 8).

Various attractive cultural activities will take place in the Durga Puja field from Panchami to Dashami. Competition includes an art competition for children and adults, an arati competition for children and adults (open for all), followed by daily cultural programmes in the evening hours, which is the main attraction of Kamakhya Nagar during Puja days. The cultural activities will be managed by Subir Kr. Nandi and Nabashish Paul. “Agomoni” programme which will be a cultural extravaganza involving songs, dance, and drama, will be performed on the day of Panchami by the residents of Kamakhya Nagar to invite Maa Durga to the Puja Mandap in a very colourful manner, which is the tradition of Kamakhya Nagar.

As in previous years, this year too, the souvenir “ABHIGYAN” will be published and inaugurated on the day of Sasthi (October 9). This souvenir is very popular among the people of this locality and beyond. Another tradition and attraction of Kamakhya Nagar during Durga Puja is the open quiz competition on the day of Asthami (October 11). The quiz competition will be moderated by quiz master Abhra Das, one of the most popular quiz masters in Assam and beyond and a resident of Kamakhya Nagar.

Like previous years, this year too there will be arrangements for community lunch on Saptami, Asthami, and Navami days. Around 1,000 people from Kamakhya Nagar and surrounding areas will join every day to have the Prasad of Maa Durga on these days during lunch. To keep in mind the importance of environment protection in day-to-day activities and to send a message to society, the puja committee always uses environment-friendly bio-degradable items like plates, glass, bowls, spoons, etc. made of betel nut plants (areca) during the puja celebration as well as during the community lunch. Special emphasis is also given on cleanliness and safety aspects during the celebration days, stated a press release.

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2024: Assam Congress Pradesh Committee Observed ‘Guru Pranam’ in State

Also Watch: