GUWAHATI: Kamrup-M reviews preparations for National Immunisation Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting of the District Task Force was held at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kamrup Metropolitan district ahead of the upcoming National Immunisation Day. The meeting was chaired by District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, who reviewed preparedness measures and coordination among departments involved in the immunisation programme. During the meeting, the District Development Commissioner directed all concerned officials and staff to ensure that no child below five years of age is left out of vaccination coverage. He stressed the importance of close monitoring and inter-departmental coordination to achieve complete immunisation coverage. He further instructed departments to discharge their responsibilities efficiently for the smooth and successful implementation of the programme. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner KC Korang Pegu, in-charge Director of Health Services Dr Ramen Dutta Sharma, District Immunisation Officer Dr Bhavendra Kumar Das, along with officials from the National Health Mission, Social Welfare, Education and other concerned departments.

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