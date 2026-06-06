Kamrup Plants 4.4 Lakh Saplings as World Environment Day Marked Across District

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Massive plantation drives were conducted throughout the Kamrup district on Friday to mark World Environment Day 2026. This year's World Environment Day theme is 'Climate Action,' operating under the slogan 'Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future.'

The drives were carried out across all 13 Development Blocks of Kamrup district under the statewide Women-led Greening Movement initiative of the Government of Assam. As part of the campaign, SHG members across the district planted approximately 4.4 lakh saplings, contributing substantially to the state's ambitious target of expanding green cover through community-led action.

Also Read: BJP Leads Statewide Plantation Drive, Plants Over 1 Crore Saplings on World Environment Day