GUWAHATI: Kamrup (M) reviews programmes for National Road Safety Month

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting of the District Road Safety Committee was held under the chairmanship of Kamrup Metropolitan District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan to review and discuss various programmes planned in connection with the ongoing National Road Safety Month. The meeting focused on initiatives scheduled to run from January 1 to January 31, aimed at promoting road safety awareness and reducing road accidents across the district. District Road Safety Committee Member Secretary Abhijit Choudhury, Special Duty Officer of the Transport Department Gautam Das, Assistant Transport Commissioner Tamsin Aftab, and officials from various departments associated with road safety attended the meeting.

