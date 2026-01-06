Street-Level Awareness Drive Organised in Nagaon for 'National Road Safety Month'

Nagaon: With winter fog leading to a rise in road mishaps, the Nagaon District Transport Office (DTO) has launched the National Road Safety Month campaign, observed from January 1 to January 31.

The campaign aims to spread public awareness and promote safe driving habits among the public during the foggy winter season.

To mark the start of the month-long programme, a street-level awareness drive was organised by the DTO across major roads in Nagaon town. Officials and staff of the transport department interacted with commuters, distributed awareness materials, and advised motorists to follow traffic rules strictly.

District Transport Officer S. Bora led the drive and appealed to citizens to drive responsibly. He urged people not to consume alcohol before driving, to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, and to avoid using mobile phones on the road. Emphasising the importance of caution, Bora said road safety is a shared responsibility and even a small mistake can lead to serious consequences.

S Bora said, “Road safety is not just about following rules, it is a responsibility. It is about valuing life. Every life matters. One careless moment can lead to lifelong regret.”

The campaign has been launched in view of the growing number of road accidents, which have resulted in loss of lives and caused hardship to many families. Officials believe that regular awareness activities can help reduce such incidents.

The drive saw active participation from enforcement officers and transport department staff, who spoke to drivers and pedestrians about being alert, especially during foggy conditions.

The National Road Safety Month activities will continue throughout January, with daily programmes planned at different locations across the district. The DTO said special focus would be given to educating young people to develop safe and responsible road behaviour.

The district administration has urged residents to support the initiative and work together to make Nagaon’s roads safer for everyone.