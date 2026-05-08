Guwahati: Krisanu Dev Ray excels in MBBS final exam, Brings Pride to Bongaigaon

GUWAHATI: Krisanu Dev Ray, a student of Gauhati Medical College, secured the 22nd rank at the state level in the recently declared MBBS final examination results, bringing recognition to his home district of Bongaigaon.

Hailing from Kakoijana village in the district, he also secured the 12th position within Gauhati Medical College. Krisanu is the elder son of Manabendra Dev Ray, Secretary of the Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery Department of the Assam government, and Monalisa Roy.

Also Read: Assam: Tamulpur students bring laurels with impressive MBBS final results