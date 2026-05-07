Assam: Tamulpur students bring laurels with impressive MBBS final results

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: In the recently announced final results of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) examinations, several students from Tamulpur district have emerged successful, bringing immense pride to the region.

While reports of numerous talented students clearing this rigorous examination are pouring in from various parts of the district, the exceptional success of three students from the Bareigaon and Kumarikata areas has garnered significant attention and sparked widespread celebration.

According to reports, Madhusmita Baro, the only daughter of Kandarpa Boro and Anima Kalita Boro of Bareigaon, secured the 256th rank in the state, while another student from Bareigaon, Madhushmita Boro, daughter of Pradip Boro and Sushila Boro, secured the 440th rank to earn the distinction of becoming a doctor. Furthermore, Prasenjit Pal, son of Soubhagya Pal and Rekha Rani Pal from Dhekiyabasti, Kumarikata, secured the 314th rank.

Also Read: Assam to Have 5,000 MBBS Seats by 2030, CM Himanta Announces Medical College in Every District