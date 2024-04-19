Guwahati: Kumarpara Anchalik Unnayan Samiti (KAUS) organized a cultural programme ‘Bohagor Exandhya’ at Kumarpara

GUWAHATI: ‘An Evening of Bohag’, a cultural programme was organized by the Kumarpara Anchalik Unnayan Samiti (KAUS) in front of Haripriya Vidyapith, KRC Road, Kumarpara on Wednesday last with huge gatherings. The programme began with the lighting of lanterns by Dr. Dilip Sarma, president of KAUS, and the chanting of Naam by the local women.

The event was hosted by Mowsam Hazarika, and the background was explained by Satyen Sarma. A combination of various traditional dances of Assam is performed by the Nrityasadhana Cultural Team, directed jointly by Barasha Das, Antaripa Das, and Rimlee Das. The ‘Ranghar Dal’ performed a combination of evergreen songs of Assam and received great acclaim. The artistes of ‘Rangghar Dal’ were Sandeepa Sarma, Mausumi Bardoloi, Meghali Bardoloi, Jharna Deka, and Dr. Jayshree Devi.

The main attraction of the evening was the performance of the ‘Charaideo Samannya Bihu Dal’. There was a performance by popular singer Ankur Barthakur, another highlight of the event. Dipankar Rajbanshi is a local youth who was officially conferred the title of ‘Shmashan Sarathi’ in the programme. Rajbanshi was felicitated with a Letter of Appreciation, Xarai, and Assamese Gomosa. Sushil Chowdhury and Manju Chowdhury were also publicly felicitated at the function for their services to the Assamese people in Jaipur, Rajasthan, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bihu evening was attended by Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, Chief Advisor, All Assam Students’ Union, as the special guest. He spoke on the significance of Bihu in the interest of preserving the self-esteem of the Assamese community.

The event was attended by KAUS secretary (acting) Dipak Medhi, Dr. Dwijendra Chandra Dutta, Dr. Bishnu Prasad Das, Dr. Jyoti Bhuyan, Dr. Kishore Barua, Dr. Archana Sharma, Anup Poddar, ‘Bura Gohai Than’ general secretary Gautam Das, Dr. Anita Chowdhury, and many other dignitaries, a press release said.

