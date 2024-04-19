Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara organized a career counselling sessions in Indian Army

GUWAHATI: A career counselling session was conducted in Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara on April 18 to make the students aware of the vast scope of opportunities available in the Indian Army.

The aim of the session was to acquaint the students with the army, its career prospects, and how to join the army. The guests of the sessions were Colonel Ashok Kumar, Director Recruitment, ARO Narangi, and Sub. Major Ajit Singh, Assistant Director, ARO Narangi. Both the guests were felicitated in a traditional way with fulam gamosa by the Principal of the Vidyalaya, Purushottam Sinha.

Students of classes XII and XI were involved in the session and were enlightened by the knowledge and experience of Colonel Ashok Kumar. The session has inculcated patriotic fervour among students by highlighting the roles of the Indian Army. The entire selection procedure to join the Indian Army was also elaborated, along with the qualitative requirements for different categories. Basic pay and grade pay were explained to motivate the students to join the Indian Army, as a star on the shoulder is better than millions in the sky. The adventurous lifestyle of the Indian Army was showcased through different videos. The session was quite interactive, as many students asked their queries and also received valuable information about them. After the session, many students showed their keen interest in joining the Indian Army and decided to serve the nation. Pamphlets to Guide Students were distributed to students, a press release said.

