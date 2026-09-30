Guwahati: Lecture on legal profession, ethics held at B.R.M. Government Law College

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A special lecture on "Legal Profession and Ethical Values" was organised at the auditorium of B.R.M. Government Law College in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Former Gauhati High Court judge Biplab Kumar Sharma was the keynote speaker. Addressing the gathering, Sharma spoke about various aspects of the legal profession and highlighted the ethical values that should be followed by those associated with it.

The programme began with a welcome address by college Principal Dr Bhupesh Malla Buzarbaruah, who highlighted the relevance of the topic and spoke about the professional journey and contributions of the keynote speaker. Two former students of the college, Rijuana Begum and Aamir Ahmed, were also felicitated for clearing Assam Judicial Service (AJS) with rank.

Assistant Professor Dr Chandana Borah conducted the programme, while Assistant Professor Dr Lohit Sardar delivered the vote of thanks.

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