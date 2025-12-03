Guwahati: Lok Bhavan celebrates Asom Divas with TB-free India health camp

GUWAHATI: Lok Bhavan, Assam, in association with the Health and Family Welfare Department, organized a health camp at Uzan Bazar on Tuesday to support the vision of a “TB Mukt Bharat”. The programme formed part of the campaign “Lok Bhavan se Lok Seva ki Ore” and deployed a Mobile Medical Unit to provide TB screening, consultations and awareness on prevention and early detection.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed the gathering and said that Lok Bhavan aimed to serve the people and contribute to a Viksit Bharat. He urged citizens to utilize available health services and participate in improving community health. He noted national initiatives to eliminate tuberculosis and highlighted Assam’s ongoing efforts under Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Governor reaffirmed the goal of progressing from TB Mukt Gaon to TB Mukt Rajya and ultimately a TB Mukt Bharat. A total of 203 patients were screened across multiple departments. Director of Health Services Dr Umesh Phangsu, DDC Kamrup (M) Parijat Bhuyan and other officials attended the event, stated a press release.

