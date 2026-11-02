Guwahati: Lok Bhavan Celebrates Foundation Days of Seven States, UTs

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the State Foundation Day celebrations of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh and Puducherry at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Organised by Lok Bhavan, Assam, the event highlighted India’s cultural diversity and national unity. The Governor extended greetings to the people of the participating states and Union Territories and stressed the importance of cooperation among them in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He also emphasised inclusive development, women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, agriculture and skill development, urging citizens to respect different cultural traditions, a press release said.

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