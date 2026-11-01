Malabar Gold & Diamonds Announces Diwali Offers with Up to 30% Off Until November 15

GUWAHATI: Celebrating the joy and festive spirit of Diwali, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the world's fourth-largest jewellery retailer and The Responsible Jeweller, has unveiled its exclusive Diwali offers, bringing customers an exquisite range of gold, diamond, uncut polki and gemstone jewellery, along with attractive festive benefits.

Timed to coincide with the festive and wedding gifting season, these offers will be available across all Malabar Gold & Diamonds showrooms from October 9 to November 15, 2026, making jewellery purchases more rewarding and memorable for customers during the celebrations.

As part of the festive offers, shoppers can avail themselves of up to 30% off on making charges of gold, uncut and gemstone jewellery, as well as up to 30% off on diamond value. The benefits extend across collections ranging from everyday gold designs to statement diamond, polki and uncut pieces, giving customers a choice suited to every occasion and budget. Offers and benefits may vary by region and are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers an extensive range of jewellery designs for the festive season and its many celebrations, with diverse collections and a commitment to quality and gifting.

For Dhanteras, traditionally considered one of the most auspicious occasions to purchase gold, customers can book their jewellery in advance by paying just 10% of the purchase value upfront. At the time of purchase, customers can opt for either the pre-booked gold rate or the prevailing price if it falls, while also securing protection against price increases. Additional festive benefits may also be available, depending on the state and applicable regional offers.

Speaking about the festive offers, M.P. Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, "Diwali is a time of celebration, togetherness and new beginnings, and jewellery holds a special place in these festivities. Through our Diwali 2026 offers, we aim to make the festive season more meaningful for our customers by offering attractive benefits across jewellery categories. Our commitment to transparent pricing and customer satisfaction remains central to everything we do, and the continued trust of our customers inspires us to make every celebration with Malabar Gold & Diamonds truly special." This has been stated in a press release.

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