Guwahati Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi, BJP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Smt Bijuli Kalita Medhi:

A resident of Guwahati’s Jyoti Nagar, Smt Bijuli Kalita Medhi, aged 45, is the wife of Shri Tikendrajit Medhi. She is a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), contesting for the Guwahati Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. At present, she serves as the Vice President of BJP for Assam Pradesh.

Political Career of Bijuli Kalita Medhi:

Bijuli Kalita Medhi, a significant personality in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati, Assam, became a member of the party in 2013. Her political career took a significant turn that year when she decided to run in the GMC council elections from ward number 23.

She is presently the Vice President of the Assam Pradesh BJP and has previously served as the President of the Mohila Morcha, BJP Assam.