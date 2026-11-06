Hotel Bilas Inn shootout: Injured driver Satyendra Pathak discharged from GMCH

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Satyendra Pathak, who was injured in the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati, was discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday after recovering from his injuries.

Pathak, who worked as the driver of Bhudev Bharali, was shot allegedly by Ghanakanta Gogoi during the attack that claimed five lives.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said Pathak received surgery, medication, physiotherapy and psychiatric care during his hospitalisation. He was also treated for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the incident.

"He was admitted to the ICU, where he received regular monitoring and the necessary medical care and protection," Choudhury said.

He added that Pathak appeared relieved after being informed about Gogoi's death in a police encounter in Sivasagar. According to the superintendent, the survivor had earlier been living in fear that a similar incident could happen again.

Meanwhile, Gogoi's body was brought to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Wednesday evening under heavy police security. It was kept in the forensic department overnight, and a post-mortem examination was scheduled for Thursday, after which the body would be handed over to his family.

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