GUWAHATI: Man apprehended with Rs 80,000 in Fake Currency During Patrol

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police apprehended a man during a patrol operation after recovering fake Indian currency notes amounting to Rs 80,000 from his possession. The accused was identified as Aijul Ahmed, son of Amir Ahmed and a resident of Takeliputa under Samuguri Police Station limits.

According to police, personnel intercepted the suspect during routine patrolling and questioned him over suspicious movement. A subsequent search of his bag reportedly led to the recovery of counterfeit currency notes.

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