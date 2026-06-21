GUWAHATI: Man Arrested with Nearly 5 Kg of Ganja in Sonapur Raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a team from Sonapur Police Station raided the residence of a man in Sonapur and recovered 4.93 kg of ganja during the operation. The accused, identified as Nava Deka, 30, was taken into custody after police seized the contraband from his house. The recovered substance was confiscated as evidence. Police initiated legal proceedings against the accused and started further investigation into the case.

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