Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Friend After Drunken Dispute in Chandrapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was arrested on charges of murder after his friend who succumbed to injuries sustained during an alleged assault following a drunken argument in Chandrapur on the outskirts of Guwahati.

The incident took place in the West Mayang area, where the accused, identified as Ranjit Biswas of Nij Gobardhan, had invited his friend Sagar Barman to his residence for a meal. The two reportedly consumed alcohol together before a dispute erupted over a personal matter.

The altercation turned violent and Ranjit Biswas allegedly attacked Sagar Barman, leaving him critically injured. The victim reportedly remained inside the house in an injured condition after the assault.

Concerned family members launched a search after Sagar Barman failed to return home. He was later found in a grievously injured state and was rescued with the assistance of the police. He was subsequently admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

However, despite undergoing treatment for three days, Sagar Barman succumbed to his injuries, plunging the area into mourning and sparking anger among local residents.

Following the death, Pragjyotishpur Police arrested Ranjit Biswas in connection with the case. He was later sent to judicial custody, while investigation into the incident remained underway.

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