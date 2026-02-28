Cattle stolen from cowshed in Samar Dalani; Residents demand swift action

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A cattle head was stolen from Samar Dalani area in the wee hours of Thursday. According to information, the cattle head belonging to one Prem Chetry, a resident of Samar Dalani under Sootea PS, was stolen from his cowshed. The owner of the house found the cattle head missing from his cowshed at 5 in the morning. The family members informed Sootea police about the incident and accordingly, a team from Sootea PS visited the house. The local residents have urged the local administration to address the issue as early as possible and provide safeguard to the cattle heads of the area.

