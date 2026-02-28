MANGALDAI: Two arrested after illegal beef traders attack on-duty police officer

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In Lalpul-Madhupur village under Dalgaon police station in Darrang district, the police conducted a raid on Friday against the prohibited trade of beef. Led by Co-District Superintendent of Police (CDSP) Dr Chiranjit Bhattacharya, the police evicted shops that had been illegally operating beef sales in the area for a long time and burned the beef stored there. During the police operation, two traders involved in this prohibited activity attacked an on-duty police officer. No police personnel were injured in the attack, but the uniform of the CDSP Dr Chiranjit Bhattacharya was damaged. In connection with the incident, the police arrested two accused—Shahidul Islam of Aminpara and Asad Ali of Nadirkaash village—and were interrogating them at the time of reporting.

