Guwahati: Man dies of electrocution in Chandmari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was killed after he suffered a fatal electric shock while attempting to cross a stationary oil tanker train at a railway crossing in Chandmari late on Monday night. According to preliminary accounts, the man tried to climb over the oil tanker that had been halted on the tracks. During the attempt, he came into contact with the overhead electrified wire, triggering a powerful electric shock that caused flames to engulf his body. Fire personnel responded swiftly and managed to douse the flames, ensuring that no damage was caused to the tanker or nearby property. Railway Police along with Chandmari Police arrived at the scene soon after the incident and began an investigation. Officials said the identity of the deceased had not been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

