Guwahati: Man held for molestation attempt in Hatigaon

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a disturbing incident reported in broad daylight, a schoolgirl was allegedly targeted for molestation in the Hatigaon area of the city. The incident occurred near Lakhimi Nagar as the student was returning home from school. According to reports, the perpetrator attempted to lure the minor by offering her Rs 200. The victim alleged that the man not only attempted to assault her but also engaged in indecent exposure and made lewd gestures. Demonstrating significant presence of mind, the girl immediately informed local residents of the ordeal. Following the victim’s disclosure, an incensed local crowd intercepted the suspect. Witnesses report that the man was subjected to a “roughing up” by the public before being handed over to the authorities. The Hatigaon police have taken the suspect into custody. He has been identified as Ratul Ali, a resident of Baihata.

