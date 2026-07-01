GUWAHATI: Man Killed in Late-Night Two-Wheeler Collision on Chandmari Flyover

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man was killed in a road accident on the Maharaj Prithu Flyover at Chandmari late on Monday night after a motorcycle and a scooter collided.

Police said the collision occurred on the flyover, where the impact proved fatal for one of the riders. The victim, identified as Parimal Medhi, a resident of Noonmati, died at the scene before medical assistance could be provided.

Residents claimed the flyover had witnessed several accidents during rainfall, alleging that the road surface became slippery and hazardous for motorists in wet weather. They expressed concern that the recurring problem continued to pose a serious threat to commuters.

Police registered the case and began an investigation to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the collision.

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