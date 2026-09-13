Guwahati: Man Seriously Injured in Alleged Machete Attack in Noonmati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man sustained serious injuries after he was allegedly attacked with a machete in broad daylight at Nizarapar in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Biki Ali, was allegedly attacked several times by Tikla Ali. He suffered injuries to his hand and abdomen and was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

According to preliminary information, the accused fled the spot soon after the incident, leaving the machete behind. Noonmati Police reached the site and began an investigation, while the victim’s family later handed over the weapon to the police.

Police were probing a possible financial dispute as the reason behind the attack and were making efforts to trace the accused.

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