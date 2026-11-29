A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Veteran mobile theatre actor Rupam Sharma, a resident of Dighali in Nalbari district, passed away on Saturday evening while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH). He breathed his last at 7:20 pm. Sharma had been suffering from a prolonged and critical illness. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over Nalbari and the state's cultural fraternity.

Closely associated with several mobile theatre groups, Sharma was widely loved and respected for his contribution to Assamese theatre. His untimely demise has been described as an irreparable loss to the cultural world.

Fans, well-wishers, and members of the cultural fraternity have expressed deep condolences and prayed for the eternal peace of his departed soul, while conveying heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

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