Guwahati: Married couple detained from Adabari with contraband

Guwahati: A married couple was detained by police on Thursday for the possession of four Nitrazepam tablets. A police team raided their home to discover an additional 137 such tablets.

The duo was identified as Hiteshwar Kalita and Mamoni Kalita, and the operation was carried out by a team from Jalukbari Outpost.

According to sources, Hiteshwar Kalita is employed as a peer educator by the Global Organisation for Life Development NGO. However, the husband and wife have been mentioned to be undergoing opioid substitution therapy (OST) at GMCH.

Based on the information provided by them, another suspect, Amarendra Kalita, was detained from the Pragjyotish Housing Complex in Ghoramara with 1093 SPS-PHEN and Nitrazepam tablets in his possession. Further interrogation pointed to the contraband being supplied from other states via pharmacies. Jalukbari PS Case No. 232/24 u/s 22(a)/29 NDPS Act has been registered, and the interrogation is underway.

Also read: Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer elected as CPA India Zone III Chairman

Also Watch: