Nagaland Speaker Sharingain Longkumer elected as CPA India Zone III Chairman

GUWAHATI: The Joint Meeting of the Executive Committee, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), India region, Zone III, and the Executive Council, NERIPSTR, held at the Assam Legislative Assembly here at Dispur today elected Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer as the Chairman of this CPA zone. The meeting elected Assam Assembly Secretariat Secretary Dulal Pegu as the Director of NERIPSTR, Guwahati.

All speakers, deputy speakers of a few states, and top officials of the Assembly secretariats of the region, including Sikkim, took part in the meeting today. The host of the meeting, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, welcomed all the delegates on behalf of the people of Assam.

The meeting, an in-house affair of the CPA, had detailed discussion on internal matters. The meeting decided that the Mizoram Assembly will host the next meeting of CPA India Region Zone III in October this year.

In the evening, the Assam Assembly Secretariat presented a cultural programme that showcased the diverse cultures and traditions of the ethnic communities of Assam.

Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary hosted a dinner for all the delegates of the CPA India Region Zone III.

As many as eight speakers from as many states in the region were present at the meeting. The speakers are Biswajit Daimary from Assam, Pasang Dorjee Sona from Arunachal Pradesh, Thomas A. Sangma from Meghalaya, Arun Kumar Upreti from Sikkim, Biswa Bondhu Sen from Tripura, Sharingain Longkumer from Nagaland, Lalbiakazama from Mizoram, and Thokchom Satyabrata Singh from Manipur.

