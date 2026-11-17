OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a bid to strengthen emergency preparedness and assess coordinated response mechanisms during major industrial emergencies, ONGC Assam Asset will conduct a Level-III Off-Site Mock Drill on November 18, at Well No. LPEX#, Lai Paleng, involving Drilling Rig NG-1500-06.

According to a press release issued by Corporate Communications, ONGC Assam Asset, the exercise will be conducted in collaboration with the District Administration, Sivasagar, mutual aid partners and other key stakeholders to evaluate the effectiveness of emergency response arrangements in dealing with a major incident having potential off-site consequences.

The mock drill is being organised in compliance with the provisions of OISD-STD-227 and will assess the coordination and response capabilities of ONGC, the district administration, external agencies and other participating organisations during an emergency situation.