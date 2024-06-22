Guwahati: Mass Sensitization And Awareness Programme Conducted

GUWAHATI: Voice of Environment, a Scientific and Environmental Research Organisation (VoE), is working hard to meet the targets of the Mission Clean Green Assam initiative.
Its vision is to ensure a clean, single-use, plastic-free environment at the premises of Guwahati's iconic Kamakhya Temple.
In this regard, the VoE has signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Kamakhya (Devalaya) Temple Authority on December 22, 2016.
VoE aims to transform the temple premises into a pristine, environmentally conscious, and plastic-free tourism attraction in the country. VoE is voluntarily trying to raise public awareness regarding the temple's legendary status as a heritage site and a rich biodiversity spot in Nilachal Hills located in the western parts of Guwahati.
Voice of Environment has launched a mass sensitization and awareness campaign with the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF Post Kamakhya) to raise awareness among devotees, tourists, sadhus, and saints about the importance of celebrating a clean, environmentally friendly, and plastic-free Ambubachi Mela in 2024. The Kamakhya Railway Junction was the location of the drive.
The awareness drive and the signature campaign is underway at the Kamakhya Railway Junction premises. Gunajit Sharma, Station Superintendent (Incharge Kamakhya Railway Jn.), Sub Inspectors of RPF post in Kamakhya, RPF Security Personals, GRP personnel and other Railway officials were present at the launching of this noble cause.
Environmentalist Moharana Choudhury and Bhaskar Hazarika is leading the VoE team. Other VoE members started the campaign from the entry side (Platform No-4 side).
The drive began with a short discussion on sanitation, hygiene, cleanliness, and also emphasized the importance of maintaining a plastic-free premise. The team led by Partha Sarathi Dhar, Nikhil Doley and Krishnangshu Bhattacherjee has started interacting with all the shopkeepers within the station premises and highlighted the significance of cleanliness and hygiene.
The team led by Sabita Dutta and Deendayal has initiated the signature campaign from the vendor, Railway officials, and Visitors/ pilgrims/ tourists from various trains.
Thereafter, the team covered all the platforms, waiting halls and interacted with devotees/passengers regarding cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene, and avoiding using single-use plastic in the camps, on the Kamakhya Railway Junction premises.
Following this, the team led by Mcdonald Choudhury visited the designated Ambubachi Mela camps at Kamakhya Railway Junction Platform No-1 side.
The team interacted with devotees/pilgrims in the camp coming from various states for the auspicious occasion of Ambubachi Mela 2024. The team also conveyed the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene during these Mela days.
They have also collected signatures from all the visitors/ pilgrims/Sadhus. The team has also interacted and taken signatures from various line departments such as GMC, PWD, ASTC, Assam Tourism, Village Defence, Health, SDRF, and Assam Police.
Many devotees and visitors supported this initiative because it addressed cleanliness issues, reduced plastic pollution, and appropriate garbage disposal in a designated site.
The group also tried to raise public awareness regarding the dangerous consequences of producing plastic waste. The team is attempting to create a "mass citizen consciousness" that will infuse a habit of sustainable behaviors to reduce plastic pollution.
The team wanted to convey a solid, sustainable message worldwide through this drive.
