Guwahati: Mass Sensitization And Awareness Programme Conducted

GUWAHATI: Voice of Environment, a Scientific and Environmental Research Organisation (VoE), is working hard to meet the targets of the Mission Clean Green Assam initiative.

Its vision is to ensure a clean, single-use, plastic-free environment at the premises of Guwahati's iconic Kamakhya Temple.

In this regard, the VoE has signed an MoU (memorandum of understanding) with the Kamakhya (Devalaya) Temple Authority on December 22, 2016.

VoE aims to transform the temple premises into a pristine, environmentally conscious, and plastic-free tourism attraction in the country. VoE is voluntarily trying to raise public awareness regarding the temple's legendary status as a heritage site and a rich biodiversity spot in Nilachal Hills located in the western parts of Guwahati.