Guwahati: Medical Clowning Session Held At Apna Ghar To Lift Morale Of Cancer Patients

GUWAHATI: In a heartwarming initiative, cancer patients and their caretakers at Apna Ghar - Guwahati by Intas Foundation experienced a jolly evening filled with laughter and joy.
The program, aimed at bringing comfort and cheer to those undergoing cancer treatment, featured a team of skilled clowns from the Assam Medical Clowning Academy, led by renowned artist Anubhav Mahanta and his team members.
The event, held at Apna Ghar, a shelter home for cancer patients and their families, saw the clowns engage with patients in lighthearted activities. From playful games to impromptu dancing, the clowns brought smiles to the faces of patients who are undergoing treatment at various cancer hospitals across Guwahati.
The clowns, through their performances, helped alleviate the stress and emotional burden faced by both the patients and their caregivers, offering them a few hours of relief from the challenges of battling cancer.
Amrita Borkotoky, Program Director of Sampoorna by Deepjyoti India Foundation, who organized the event, highlighted the importance of such initiatives.
"Medical clowning is not just about entertainment; it’s about creating a positive environment that aids emotional healing. Laughter, as we know, is a powerful tool that can lift the spirits of those in difficult circumstances, and we are grateful to the Intas Foundation and the Assam Medical Clowning Academy for making this possible," she said.
The clowns, including Anubhav Mahanta and his team, used humor, music, and movement to engage with the patients. The interactive nature of the event allowed both patients and their families to participate, giving them a chance to momentarily escape the stress of treatment. Caregivers also expressed their gratitude, noting how the positive energy helped them feel recharged.
The collaboration between Sampoorna, the Assam Medical Clowning Academy, and Intas Foundation is part of a broader effort to introduce alternative therapies and emotional support into medical care for cancer patients.
With cancer treatment being an arduous journey, such initiatives help in improving the overall well-being of patients, promoting mental and emotional health alongside their medical care.
The success of this event has sparked hope for more such collaborations in the future, ensuring that joy and laughter become an integral part of cancer care in Guwahati.
ALSO READ: Assam: Foot-over-bridge under maintenance in Lachit Nagar, Guwahati
ALSO WATCH: