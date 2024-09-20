Guwahati: Medical Clowning Session Held At Apna Ghar To Lift Morale Of Cancer Patients

GUWAHATI: In a heartwarming initiative, cancer patients and their caretakers at Apna Ghar - Guwahati by Intas Foundation experienced a jolly evening filled with laughter and joy.

The program, aimed at bringing comfort and cheer to those undergoing cancer treatment, featured a team of skilled clowns from the Assam Medical Clowning Academy, led by renowned artist Anubhav Mahanta and his team members.

The event, held at Apna Ghar, a shelter home for cancer patients and their families, saw the clowns engage with patients in lighthearted activities. From playful games to impromptu dancing, the clowns brought smiles to the faces of patients who are undergoing treatment at various cancer hospitals across Guwahati.