Guwahati: Memorandum to CM of Assam seeking multi-utility park

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A group of residents from the greater Kahilipara area submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam, urging the establishment of a multi-utility park in the locality.

In their appeal, which they addressed to the Chief Minister at Dispur and marked to the Chief Secretary of Assam, the signatories lauded the government's efforts to steer the State towards comprehensive and inclusive development. They appreciated the progress made in infrastructure, education, sports and youth engagement under the present leadership.

Drawing attention to the Kahilipara area, which houses several Namghars, Nagarik Samitis, Durga Puja Samitis, Bihu Samitis and citizens' forums engaged in social, cultural and intellectual activities, the residents highlighted the growing need for a dedicated public space.

The memorandum noted that three major offices - the Director of Public Instructions, the Director of Technical Education and the Director of Secondary Education - are expected to relocate to Betkuchi. The relocation, they stated, would open up a "rare and golden opportunity" to repurpose the vacant land into a multipurpose stadium, park or cultural complex to benefit thousands of youths and residents.

According to the proposal, the envisioned multi-utility park would include a multipurpose indoor stadium, an outdoor sports field, an open-air amphitheatre, a cultural stage, a cycle track, a walking zone, an eco-park with meditation and yoga lawns, and a health and fitness hub. The residents said that such a project would enhance greenery in Kahilipara and adjoining areas while providing much-needed recreational and cultural infrastructure.

Describing the demand as long-pending, the signatories expressed hope that the government would give it prompt attention and take necessary action, and they sought an acknowledgement from the Chief Minister's Office.

