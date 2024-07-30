Guwahati Municipal Corporation conducts cleanliness drive in city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Monday, the 2nd Division of Guwahati Municipal Corporation successfully completed a special cleanliness campaign from Assam Engineering College Road to Milanpur Sursanga Road as part of the “Cleanliness Protection” and “Cleanliness for Yourself and Remove Diseases” campaign.

The campaign also included cleaning of roads and sewers and an awareness meeting on cleanliness. The event was attended by the Councillor, Ward No. 35 of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Nabin Bora, Executive Engineer Bubul Chandra Bora, Executive Officer Gitanjali Pathak, along with NGO employees, cleaners and many local people.

