Guwahati Municipal Corporation employs hired staff, buys equipment for fogging

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has taken action to ensure that mosquito-borne diseases can be controlled in the city. To reach that goal, the urban local body has hired additional staff and procured new equipment to carry out fogging operations in different parts of the city.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Dr Preetam Kumar Das, Senior Medical Officer with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation mentioned that they have hired several more staff to carry out fogging in additional areas of the city. He mentioned that GMC carries out fogging throughout the year to prevent any possible outbreak of dengue, malaria or any similar illness.

Dr Preetam Kumar Das informed that GMC has recently procured 10 new handheld fogging machines as well as 5 new vehicle-mounted fogging devices, taking the number of such vehicle-mounted systems to 15. An additional 6 vehicles have also been procured towards the same goal. He added that 8 teams of GMC are working to continue fogging operations in two shifts every day.

He also informed that if any case of dengue is detected in the city, GMC ensures that fogging is carried out at a three-kilometre radius from the location. With the help of the ward councillors, GMC officials have detected several locations and have taken steps to control mosquitoes in these specific wards. Apart from fogging, the organisation has also released specific fishes which feed on mosquito larvae in addition to the spraying of larvicides in stagnant water bodies.

The officer also informed The Sentinel about the helpline number 8811007000, which the citizens can contact over WhatsApp with the problem faced by them as well as the exact location of the problem.

