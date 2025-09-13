Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins Northeast visit today

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in the Northeast on a two-day visit, starting on September 13, 2025.

Projects worth around Rs 35,000 crore have been awaiting the Prime Minister, either for their inaugurations or laying foundation stones in Assam, Mizoram and Manipur.

In the evening on September 13, 2025, the Prime Minister will take part in the celebration to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika at the Veterinary field in Khanapara, Guwahati. Around 1,200 artistes will sing 14 Bhupendra Sangeets in 18 minutes in the programme that will also see the release of a biography on the Bharat Ratna and the release of a commemorative coin by the RBI.

On September 14, the Prime Minister will leave for Mangaldai and Numaligarh, where he will lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore. In Mangaldai, he will lay the foundation stones of the Darrang Medical College and B.Sc. Nursing College, Guwahati Ring Road Project and the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra.

In Numaligarh, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Ltd and lay the foundation stone of a polypropylene plant at NRL.

On September 13, he will visit Mizoram and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple projects, including the Bairabi-Sairang railway line for the first time to Aizawl. From Aizawl, the Prime Minister will leave for Manipur and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects worth over Rs 7,300 crore at Churachandpur and inaugurate various other projects worth over Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal.

