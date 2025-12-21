Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) cracks down on littering, imposes Rs 10,000 fine

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a firm step towards maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in the city, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has taken strict action against illegal littering and improper waste disposal. As part of its ongoing cleanliness drive, the GMC has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under existing municipal rules on violators found dumping waste unlawfully. Municipal officials said the move aims to discourage irresponsible behaviour and ensure strict compliance with waste management norms. The civic body reiterated that keeping Guwahati clean is a shared responsibility of both the authorities and the public. The GMC warned that similar violations in the future will attract stringent penalties, urging citizens, shopkeepers and commercial establishments to follow proper waste disposal practices and contribute to a cleaner and healthier Guwahati.

