Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) launches penalty drive against road blockages, littering

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In an effort to enforce civic discipline and ease traffic congestion, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has launched penalty drives across several parts of the city. During the drive, a fine of Rs 3,000 was imposed at Kamakhya Nursery on DG Road for road blockage. On MB Road, officials collected penalties amounting to Rs 7,000 for stocking building materials on public roads and littering in drains. Similar action was taken on GS Road, where fines were imposed for violations causing inconvenience to commuters and affecting city cleanliness.

