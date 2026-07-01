Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) removes unauthorised roadside encroachments at Six Mile

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out an eviction drive at Six Mile to remove unauthorised roadside encroachments as part of its ongoing efforts to improve road safety, ease traffic movement, and reclaim public spaces.

The drive aimed to clear illegal structures and encroachments along roadsides, which often hinder the smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians. By removing these obstructions, the civic body aims to make roads safer and more accessible for daily commuters.

According to the GMC, the initiative forms part of its ongoing campaign to maintain a cleaner, more organised, and commuter-friendly urban environment across Guwahati. The civic body has been conducting similar drives at various locations across the city to ensure that public spaces remain free from unauthorised occupation.

Officials stated that reclaiming encroached areas not only improves accessibility but also enhances public convenience by creating safer roads and preserving valuable civic spaces for the benefit of residents.

The GMC reiterated that it will continue such enforcement drives in different parts of the city to ensure orderly urban development and discourage illegal encroachments on public land. The corporation has urged citizens and business establishments to cooperate with civic authorities and refrain from occupying public spaces without authorisation.

The eviction drive at Six Mile reflects the GMC’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure, promoting public safety, and ensuring that roads and civic spaces remain accessible and well maintained for all.

Also Read: GMC’s Uniform Garbage Fee Raises Questions Over Waste Collection Accountability