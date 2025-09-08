Guwahati Municipal Corporation Holds Orientation for Ward Councillors

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the upcoming “Seva-hi-Samarpan: Seva Saptah”, scheduled to commence on September 17, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Sunday organized an orientation programme for all Ward Councillors at its conference hall in Uzan Bazar.

The councillors were briefed on key initiatives to be undertaken during the week-long campaign, including LAC-wise Mega Health Camps, a voluntary mega blood donation camp, and Nikshay Mitra assistance for TB patients. These initiatives aim to extend healthcare services, promote voluntary blood donation, and support TB elimination efforts across the city. The orientation programme was chaired by Mrigen Sarania, Mayor, GMC, in the presence of Deputy Mayor Sumit Sattawan, District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, Parijat Bhuyan, DDC Dr. A.K. Sarma, Joint DHS Dr. Mridul Bharati Nath, DTO Rajib Kr Medhi, DPM NHM Kamrup Metro, and other key officials.

Mayor Mrigen Sarania, addressing the councillors, emphasized the importance of collective participation in ensuring the success of Seva-hi-Samarpan. “This initiative is not just a campaign but a commitment towards strengthening community health and welfare,” he stated. With all departments joining hands, GMC officials expressed confidence that this year’s Seva Saptah will mark a significant step towards community service, public health, and citizen welfare in Guwahati.

