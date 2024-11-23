Guwahati

Guwahati Municipal Corporation Imposes Rs. 2,000 Fine for illegal waste disposal

In a bid to maintain cleanliness and ensure pedestrian safety, the GMC has imposed a penalty of Rs. 2,000 on a resident for blocking the footpath near Kinder Castle School at Arunudoy Path.
Guwahati Municipal Corporation
Published on

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to maintain cleanliness and ensure pedestrian safety, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs. 2,000 on a resident for blocking the footpath near Kinder Castle School at Arunudoy Path. The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed regarding the illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste on roads, sidewalks, and drains.

The GMC’s move aims to address the growing concern of pedestrians, particularly children and the elderly, who face significant inconvenience due to such reckless waste disposal.

Also Read: Two-day seminar on indigenous knowledge systems held at Gauhati University

Also Watch:

crackdown
GMC (Guwahati Municipal Corporation
illegal waste disposal

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com