Guwahati Municipal Corporation Imposes Rs. 2,000 Fine for illegal waste disposal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to maintain cleanliness and ensure pedestrian safety, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs. 2,000 on a resident for blocking the footpath near Kinder Castle School at Arunudoy Path. The action was taken on the basis of a complaint filed regarding the illegal dumping of construction and demolition waste on roads, sidewalks, and drains.

The GMC’s move aims to address the growing concern of pedestrians, particularly children and the elderly, who face significant inconvenience due to such reckless waste disposal.

