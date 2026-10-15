Guwahati Municipal Corporation imposes Rs 500 Fine for Water Supply Damage

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move to protect the city's municipal water supply network from unauthorised interference and damage, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has warned citizens that a spot fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for damaging or interfering with its water supply infrastructure.

The civic body has urged residents to use and protect the municipal water supply system responsibly, cautioning that unauthorised connections, damage to pipelines, tampering with valves or water meters, and interference with other water supply assets can disrupt essential services and affect thousands of households.

The warning comes amid concerns over the need to safeguard public infrastructure and ensure an uninterrupted water supply to residents. Damage to pipelines and unauthorised manipulation of water supply mechanisms can affect the distribution network, potentially leaving households without access to essential water services.

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