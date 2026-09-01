Assam: Kamrup DC reviews progress of district water supply and sanitation mission

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A review meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission was held on Monday to clear bottlenecks halting water supply and sanitation projects across Kamrup district. The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. Addressing key officials at the Integrated DC Office conference hall, DC Mishra took a firm stance on non-operational schemes, directing Public Health Engineering (PHE) engineers, officials, and all concerned departments to pinpoint troubled areas requiring immediate field intervention.

The review focused heavily on block-wise piped water supply scheme (PWSS) distribution, restoring non-functional water units to working condition and accelerating Swachh Bharat Mission targets.

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