Guwahati Municipal Corporation inaugurates Panjabari ‘Refuse Transfer Station’

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major step towards strengthening Guwahati’s solid waste management infrastructure, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Wednesday inaugurated a 50-tonne-per-day Integrated Refuse Transfer Station-cum-10-tonne-per-day Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Panjabari.

The facility was inaugurated by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai in the presence of Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Deputy Mayor Smita Roy, Member-in-Charge (MIC) Ashim Saikia, GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, councillors and other dignitaries.

According to the GMC, the facility has been developed to streamline the city’s waste management system by ensuring the efficient transfer of municipal solid waste and the scientific segregation of recyclable materials. The Material Recovery Facility will facilitate the sorting and recovery of recyclable waste, thereby reducing the volume of waste sent to landfill sites.

Officials said the 50-tonne-per-day Refuse Transfer Station will improve waste transportation logistics, while the 10-tonne-per-day MRF will strengthen recycling efforts and promote better resource recovery.

The civic body said the project is expected to improve waste segregation during processing, enhance operational efficiency and contribute to cleaner neighbourhoods across the city.

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